Delhi: 2 Arrested For Killing Man Over Extramarital Affair

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person over an extramarital affair, in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Atin (26), a resident of Purnia in Bihar, and Ahsan (22), a resident of Jaitpur.

On Sunday, police received information that a man identified as Anawarul Haq, a resident of Purniya in Bihar, has been stabbed by some persons.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and got a clear clip of some persons attacking the deceased with a knife, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, police traced and arrested the two suspected persons on main Wazirabad Road near Khajuri Chowk. One butcher knife was recovered from Atin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused revealed that they killed him on the direction of one Abu Usman, who was friends with the woman Haq had an affair with. Three others were also involved with them. They all, including the deceased, were from the same locality in Bihar and were inter-related through distant relations, police said.

They disclosed that Haq was in relation with a woman which he wanted to continue even after getting married to someone else in his village, police said, adding that Usman used to call Haq to warn him not to bother the woman, but he did not listen.

To teach him a lesson, Usman, along with his associates, hatched a plan and called Haq to meet him where he again asked him to mend his ways or face the consequences, they said.

Following a heated argument, Usman and his associates attacked Haq with a butcher knife and fled from the spot, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused.