Delhi: 22-yr-old man held for bid to extort money

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to extort money from a jeweller's son in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Sohail, a resident of Shamli district in UP, they said.

On Friday morning, a case was registered at Preet Vihar police station on the complaint of Mahesh Aggarwal, a wholesaler of gold jewellery of Kucha Mahajani, a senior police officer said.

Aggarwal alleged that his son received a call in the night from an unknown person, who claimed to be a member of the Neeraj Bawania gang and demanded Rs 60 lakh, otherwise, his son would be killed in 15 days, the officer said.

During investigation, the technical data was analysed and raids were conducted.

Later, police apprehended Sohail from Noida in UP, while he was about to leave his rented house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The mobile phone used in the crime has been recovered. PTI NIT RDK RDK

