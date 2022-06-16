Delhi: 3.5-year-old Child Dies In Building Collapse In Paharganj; Several Feared Trapped

A building collapsed on June 16 in the Paharganj area of the national capital, near Khanna Market. As of now, three people have been rescued and several others are feared trapped. Seven fire engines rushed to the spot, the Delhi Fire Department informed.

In the latest update, a 3.5-year-old child who was rescued from the building collapse site has succumbed to his injuries. Two girls of age 1.5 years and 8 years and their 52-year-old father were rescued and taken to a local hospital, the Delhi Fire Department further informed.

The Delhi Fire Department said, "A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 2040 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls and their father were rescued from the collapsed structure."

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Warden-Paharganj, Civil Defence, Suresh Malik informed, "We are assisting the agencies conducting the rescue operation. A three-year-old child who has been rescued is in serious condition."

Delhi Building Collapse In New Delhi's Satya Niketan area

This comes two months after an under-construction building had collapsed in New Delhi's Satya Niketan area, which is a heavily populated area, in April, killing two people. It was an older construction and renovation work was taking place there in secret. NDRF, Delhi Police rushed to the spot, and shortly after that, the NSG as well. Voices were heard from the rubble and a desperate effort to extricate those trapped inside was seen being made. Earthmoving equipment like bulldozers and JCBs were also roped in to help with the rescue operations. However, due to the narrow way and constraints in the area, the Earthmovers had considerable difficulty in reaching the spot, and at the time of writing, only one JCB had managed to begin its rescue operation.

Image: PTI, Representative