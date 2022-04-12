Delhi: 50 shanties gutted in fire; case registered

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Around 50 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out at a transit camp in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 2.15 pm, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control, he said, adding that around 50 shanties were gutted in the fire.

The cause of fire is not known yet, Garg said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, "A call regarding the fire was received by the Anand Parbat police station around 2.10 pm. Our team reached the spot. Eighteen fire tenders also reported at the spot and fire was extinguished. No one has been reported injured till now. However, an enquiry is still going on. The situation is under control." A case under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in the matter, she said. PTI AMP IJT

