Delhi: 500-bed COVID Care Centre To Be Built In Commonwealth Game Village Sports Complex

With the national Capital reeling under the impact of Coronavirus spread, the city is soon going to get a shot in the arm in the form of 500 beds needed at the Commonwealth Game Village Sports complex Tennis hall at Akshadham.

Talking to Republic Media Network facility Supervisor Shamsuddin said, "A 500-bed COVID Care Center is being built in the commonwealth village, sports complex tennis hall. This will be the first major Covid-19 facility of the eastern district of the national capital. So far, corona infected from the eastern district have been admitted to the care centre of Mandoli. Once this care centre is ready at Akshardham, the eastern district will not have to be dependant on any other district's corona care centre."

There are 500 beds being housed here and there will be approximately 300 doctors and nurses. As many as 12 blocks will be built in this hospital with approximately 22 beds in each block. There will be two halls with 12 blocks in each hall. This COVID-19 centre will be special in many ways, it has about 500 beds.

According to Shamsuddin this care centre with a capacity of 500 beds is being prepared and construction work is on. There is no such big place in the district, where the centre could be built. Finally, the commonwealth village, sports complex tennis hall was identified. Earlier, the corona infected patients in the district were sent to the care centre of Mandoli. When the centre of the sports complex hall will be ready, the patients of the district will be admitted here.

Talking about the facilities in the centre, Shamsuddin said, " Center will also have the testing facilities for Covid-19. There will also be arrangements for doctors to stay here. He hoped that this centre would be beneficial in stopping the spread of corona. The centre already has public announcement systems for communication, fans and CCTV cameras. Two big TV screens have also arranged so that COVID patients don’t get bored at the facility. There will be complete oxygen supply in the hospital, along with a lab, testing will be done in the centre so that the patients get test reports immediately. The facility has been divided into 12 blocks along with the facility of urinals and bathing rooms etc A drinking water area has also been set up for the facility and food will also be provided.

According to the information given by the authorities, 500 beds that will be made available for COVID patients, all 500 beds will have oxygen facility. Additionally, it is also providing chairs and wheelchairs. Air conditioning facility is also proposed for the facility. Sanitation facilities will be arranged by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed in the security for monitoring at the centre, apart from the healthcare workers.

