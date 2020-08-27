Delhi: Affected By Lockdown, 6,000 Women To Get Employment Under ‘Umeed Ki Rasoi’ Drive

The New Delhi District Administration under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) today kickstarted an initiative called ‘Umeed ki Rasoi’ to provide employment to women who were rendered jobless amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Several were left without jobs after lockdown was imposed owing to Coronavirus scare. One of the severely affected group were the women who worked as house help as people perturbed with the possibility of contracting COVID-19 cut loose staff working at their homes.

Rising to the occasion the New Delhi District administration came with the idea of ‘Umeed ki Rasoi’. Under this program, the authorities will set up kiosks at prime locations across various location in the national capital where these women will sell food and earn living. They plan to provide employment to 6,000 women in the span of three months.

These kiosks will be set up in locations like Palika Bhawan, Khan Market, Sarojini market etc. Sharing her happiness Arti who was selling scrumptious ‘Raajma Chawal’ at a kiosk at Palika Bhawan in Vasant Vihar area of the national capital told Republic TV that she was jobless for past four months and it had become very difficult for her to make ends meet.

“I am very happy today. I am working today after four months. I am cook but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit I lost my job. I thank the authorities for helping us in this hour of crisis, “ she said. Helming this initiative is Dr Nitin ShakyaNodal, officer COVID-19 Surveillance Office of DM New Delhi District told Republic TV that the aim behind this initiative is to make these women independent.

“We have been looking at ways to help these women who were rendered jobless post COVID struck the nation. We began with Umeed ki Rakhi, followed by Umeed k Ganpati and now we have come up with Umeed ki Rasoi, these women needed jobs, they are very talented. We are planning of providing jobs to over 6,000 women over the span of next six months.” “We are also mulling about collaborating with companies like Zomato and Swiggy so that these women can have wider reach and earn more,” he added.

READ | MHA Refutes Delhi Health Min's Claim Of Pressure On Officers To Not Increase COVID Testing

READ | COVID +ve AYUSH Minister Won't Be Shifted To Delhi, Health Is Improving: Manipal Hospital