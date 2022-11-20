Delhi Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'very Poor' Category; AQI Stands At 297

On Sunday, Air Quality Index in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Sunday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI stood at 297.

Delhi AQI has slightly improved

Although, the air quality in Delhi has slightly improved, on Saturday morning the AQI was recorded at 303.

According to a local, pollution in Delhi is a part of life now, he said "for 10-15 days in the months of October and November we plan lesser outside activities due to high-level pollution in Delhi and NCR".

Also, as per SAFAR, the Air Quality Index of Noida and Gurugram stood at 328 and 239 respectively.

"Pollution has increased due to many factors like construction, dust, stubble burning and many more but most of the effect happens due to the increased number of vehicles in the city. Nowadays every family has a minimum of 2 vehicles, said a local on Delhi pollution" another Delhi local said.

Air Quality Index is a useful tool to analyse the daily air quality status, which makes it easy for people to understand. It functions by transforming the complex air quality data of pollutants into one unit.



The sub-committee for executing actions for Graded Response Action Plan held a meeting yesterday as the air quality deteriorated. The committee reviewed the actions and the progress of Stage II and Stage I in Delhi and NCR.

An AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor,' and between 401- 500 is 'severe'.

As per the predictions by the dynamic model and meteorological forecast by IMD/IITM, the Air Quality Index will fluctuate between 'poor' to the 'very poor' severe categories. Also, as per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the predominant surface wind is expected which would be coming from North West direction in Delhi.