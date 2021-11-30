Delhi Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'very Poor' Category; AQI Stands At 362

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was 362 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). At 8:30 a.m., the PM 2.5 level was 362 in the 'very poor' category. SAFAR recommended individuals in the national capital reduce hard exertion due to the air quality standard.

According to SAFAR, air quality is expected to worsen tomorrow, with the AQI dropping to 377 and remaining in the 'very poor' category. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded 'good', 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 to 300 is considered 'poor', 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor', and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe'.

On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai convened a review meeting with concerned ministries over air pollution and said that all building operations in the national capital will be halted till further orders. However, Delhi schools resumed on Monday after being closed owing to the city's high air pollution levels. Meanwhile, in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories, Gurugram and Noida had AQI of 375 and 448, respectively. In light of the pollution in the Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab governments to explain their actions in response to the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas' directives to reduce air pollution, and requested compliance reports.

Delhi weather today

The minimum temperature in the morning was 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday. At 9:30 a.m., and the relative humidity was around 88 percent. The lowest minimum temperature of the season thus so far was 9.6 degrees Celsius in the national capital on November 17. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was 10.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 26.1 degrees Celsius, which was a few degrees below typical. According to IMD, the highest temperature on Tuesday would likely be about 26 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR predicted that a favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday would provide some relief. After a review meeting with officials from the departments concerned, Rai said that the ban on trucks entering Delhi will be extended until December 7, but CNG and electric trucks will be let in.

With inputs from ANI and PTI.

(IMAGE: PTI)