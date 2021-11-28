Delhi Air Quality Continues To Remain In 'very Poor' Category; AQI Stands At 372

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of oer 350 on Sunday morning. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in the national capital on Sunday stood at 372 at 6:20 am. Delhi's AQI is likely to improve from Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no fog conditions were reported in the national capital till 5:30 am on Sunday followed by a shallow fog with a visibility range of 500 to 1000 metres. The air quality index in neighbouring Gurugram and Noida were recorded at 349 and 497, in the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories respectively. SAFAR has advised everyone for reducing heavy exertion especially for those with heart and lung diseases or older adults and children.

Delhi air quality expected to remain 'very poor' on Monday as schools reopen

Notably, the air quality is likely to improve slightly to 355, on Monday, but will continue to remain in the "very poor" category. Speaking on the Delhi air pollution, a resident told ANI on Saturday, "In the morning there was no visibility due to smog due to which we are facing breathing problems. Every year we see reports of paddy burning in neighbouring states. If that is the case, then the government should take strong action against it."

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index between 0 to 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 is considered "satisfactory" followed by 101 and 200 as "moderate", 201 and 300 as "poor", and 401 and 500 as "severe".

Petrol & diesel-run vehicles restricted till Dec 3

In light of the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government recently reimposed a ban on construction and demolition activities following the directions of the Supreme Court. The ban was previously lifted on November 22.

A ban on the entry of trucks except those involved in essential services has also been extended till November 30. All schools and government offices in the national capital will open from November 29. Additionally, the Delhi government has decided to only allow CNG-run and electric vehicles in Delhi from Saturday onwards and all petrol and diesel-run vehicles will remain banned till December 3.

Speaking on the same, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai advised all staff to use public transport for travelling. He added that special buses will be deployed for them.

(Image: PTI)