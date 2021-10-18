Delhi: Air Quality Continues To Remain 'very Poor', AQI At 325 Despite Heavy Rainfall

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very bad' category on Monday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), with PM2.5 being the most prevalent pollutant. Despite the off-season rainfall, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has risen to 325 due to stubble burning. SAFAR predicts a 'significant' improvement in air quality on Monday due to the wind direction and rains.

"Lower wind speed and low mixing layer height were inhibiting dispersion along with moderate stubble intrusion. However, now that wind direction is mainly from the eastern side and moderate rain is expected, AQI will improve significantly and touch the moderate category for tomorrow and then again degrade to poor category for next 2 days," SAFAR said yesterday.



Delhi air quality continues to remain 'very poor' despite rain; Delhi AQI at 325

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain were forecast for Delhi and neighbouring portions of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. "Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi, Gurugram, Gohana, Gannaur, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Panipat...Mathura, Aligarh, Hathras, Agra (U.P), Nadbai, Bharatpur, Nagar(Rajasthan)," IMD said.

Pollution in Delhi and heavy rain

Severe rains have lashed parts of Delhi since yesterday, resulting in waterlogging in many areas and causing traffic congestion and delays in vehicle movement. According to a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday, the MB road has been closed due to waterlogging at the Pulprahladpur underpass. The Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Delhi were also flooded as a result of the city's overnight rainfall.

For the convenience of travellers, the Delhi police have provided alternate routes. The national capital received 3 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, according to IMD, while the relative humidity was recorded to be 90%. The IMD has linked the off-season precipitation to western disturbance. Rainfall in the range of moderate to heavy has been forecast for bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Gopal Rai, the Delhi Environment Minister, stated on Thursday that the Delhi government will commence the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to tackle air pollution from October 18, with the first phase lasting till November 18.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: PTI)