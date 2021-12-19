Delhi: Air Quality Improves From 'very Poor' Category To 'poor'; AQI Stands At 290

On Sunday, the national capital's air quality improved to 'poor,' with the total Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290. PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 117 in the 'poor' category and 193 in the 'moderate' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Air quality in the NCR region, particularly in Noida and Gurugram were as 'poor' and 'very poor,' respectively. Noida had an AQI of 283, whereas Gurugram had an AQI of 308 on Sunday morning.

An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'excellent,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government agencies. The Delhi administration has prolonged the restriction on non-essential trucks' entry following a review meeting earlier this week.

According to Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, separate night patrols have been established for each of the national capital's 11 districts to check compliance with pollution control rules for construction-related activities. He also stated that his administration has received applications from a number of organisations requesting that building and demolition activities in Delhi be resumed. Each team will be made up of three to four people picked from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and if a violation is discovered, he said, action will be done.

Delhi's winters

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi's minimum temperature on Saturday was six degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius, with shallow fog expected during the day, according to the forecast. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature was two degrees below the season's normal. The humidity level was 94%.

Construction bans in Delhi; Schools reopen

The CAQM announced on Friday that the construction and demolition ban in Delhi-NCR will remain in effect until further decisions are issued, with limited exceptions. Exemptions have been made for railway and metro services, airports, interstate bus terminals, national security-related activities, projects of national importance, healthcare facilities, and linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, pipelines, and sanitation and public utility projects. The exemptions, according to the CAQM, are conditional on rigorous adherence to dust management standards. However, after the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) approved the return of physical classes, schools in the national capital reopened for classes 6 and up on Saturday.

