Delhi Air Quality Remains In 'very Poor' Category At 312 On AQI After Marginal Improvement

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Very Poor' category on Thursday morning. As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was recorded at 312. The AQI of Delhi's Lodhi Road area was recorded 339.

Notably, an AQI of 0-50 indicates acceptable air quality, 51-100 indicates satisfactory air quality, 101-200 indicates moderate air quality, 201-300 indicates poor air quality, 301-400 indicates very bad air quality and 401-500 indicates severe/hazardous air quality. The SAFAR had earlier predicted an improvement in the air quality from November 21, however, the sudden drop in temperature has now affected Delhi air quality negatively. SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion in view of the poor air quality.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi's overall air quality remains in the 'very poor' category', as per SAFAR.



Current Air Quality Index-339 at Lodhi Road

Some residents complained of respiratory problems due to Delhi air quality and said that no improvement has been witnessed in the air quality. Chandra Prakash, a resident of Delhi's RK Puram said, "The pollution level is very high. I find difficulties in breathing. It is very unfortunate that we do not get clean air in the morning."

"Unless we deal with the main causes of air pollution, we cannot check this problem. It is not just the responsibility of the government but also of the common people to contribute its part to reduce the pollution," another resident Vijay Kumar told ANI that he gets tears and burning sensations in his eyes.

In order to curb the deteriorating air pollution, the Delhi government has put a ban on all construction activities in the national capital till further orders. The schools in Delhi reopened on November 29 after they were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city.

Delhi HC petitioner seeks ₹25 lakh insurance from govt amid degrading air quality

As Delhiites continue to breathe the toxic air and as the air quality continues to remain hazardous, a fresh petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court with a resident seeking compensation and medical insurance from the state government for being unable to maintain the air quality in the national capital. The petition was filed by advocate Shivam Pandey in the wake of rising air pollution.

Citing Pollution as the root of many diseases the petitioner informed the court through his plea how it will severely affect human health. The petitioner further asked the Delhi HC to order the government to provide him with medical insurance worth Rs. 25 lakh and a compensation of Rs 15 lakh. The petitioner also wants the court to order the government to seal the factories that make firecrackers as well as the stores that sell them in the Delhi-NCR region.

