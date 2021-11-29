Delhi air Quality Remains In 'very Poor' Category, Situation Likely To Worsen, Warns SAFAR

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi air quality remained "very poor" on Monday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370. At 7:53 a.m., the PM10 level was 353 in the 'very poor' category, while the PM 2.5 level was 211 in the 'very poor' category. The AQI was reported in the 'severe' category on Mathura Road (406) and the Delhi University area (416).

Delhi air quality, as well as that of Gurugram and Noida, were 369 and 391 respectively, both in the'very poor' category. An AQI of zero to 50 is regarded 'good,' 51 to 100 is considered 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 is considered 'moderate,' 201 to 300 is considered 'poor,' 301 to 400 is considered 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is considered 'severe'. According to SAFAR, wind speed and temperature are expected to decrease beginning December 1, limiting ventilation and resulting in a modest deterioration of air quality.

"The AQI today indicates 'very poor' air quality. Local surface winds are likely to increase moderately on the 29th and 30th that increases the dispersion of pollutants leading to slight improvement but AQI remains in the 'very poor' category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants. The share of stubble burning related pollutants in Delhi's PM2.5 is 3 per cent," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

Delhi Air quality remains in 'very poor' category; Residents voice issues

According to a local resident, Rahul, people are having breathing problems due to Delhi air pollution. He proposed that the government reintroduce the odd-even arrangement. He believes the government should reintroduce the odd-even programme and close factories for a period of time. Another neighbour, who goes for a morning stroll every day, said he has breathing issues and his eyes are burning. He added that children and the elderly face issues in every household and that they are all forced to be imprisoned at home. He emphasised that the government should consider a long-term strategy. According to another resident, the government is taking numerous initiatives to reduce pollution in the national capital, but none of them is working.

"The air quality of Delhi is in very poor category and it is affecting our health, especially senior citizens. There is no effect of the steps taken by the government," said Parthiv, a Delhi resident.

Delhi temperature today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi today was 11 degrees Celsius (°C), with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius (°C). In the meantime, the Delhi government has implemented a construction and demolition ban in response to Supreme Court orders. The prohibition on building and demolition operations was removed on November 22 due to improved air quality. The restriction on trucks entering the country, with the exception of those providing critical services, has been extended until November 30. All schools in Delhi, however, will reopen for all classes starting today.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI)