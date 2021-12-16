Delhi air Quality Remains In 'very Poor' Category With AQI 337, Expected to Improve Soon

The Delhi air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 337, but it is expected to improve by Friday due to an anticipated high wind speed. PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 168 in the 'very poor' category and 284 in the 'poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). With AQIs of 337 and 330, respectively, the air quality in Noida and Gurugram remained also in the 'very poor' category.

"AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality. A shallow foggy condition is likely to keep AQI poor for the next two days. On 16th air quality is going to improve and from 17th onwards significant improvement is likely due to high wind speeds that keep AQI within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category with 337 AQI, expected to improve from Friday

An AQI of zero to 50 is deemed 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe,' according to government agencies. The Delhi administration has prolonged the ban on non-essential trucks entering the national capital till further instructions, following a review meeting on Monday. The national capital saw the lowest temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, a notch below usual, and a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological authority. Under the impact of a western disturbance, the weather department projected a partly clouded sky and a drizzle in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Thursday evening.

Delhi's weather this week

With the arrival of chilly and dry northwesterly winds from the snow-capped Himalayas on Friday, the temperature is expected to decrease. According to a Met official, the minimum temperature could dip to 5 degrees Celsius by the weekend. On Sunday, Delhi saw its coldest day of the season, with a temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's average yearly NO2 levels higher than safe levels

According to a new analysis by air pollution policy tracking website NCAP Tracker, Delhi has not been able to reach the CPCB's yearly average safe level of nitrogen dioxide - 40 micrograms per cubic metre – since 2013. Delhi's average yearly NO2 levels ranged from 61 micrograms per cubic metre to 73 micrograms per cubic metre between 2013 and 2020. In 2020, the capital had the lowest annual average NO2 concentration in the last eight years, at 61 micrograms per cubic metre. This indicates that, despite the three-month statewide lockdown, which halted all transportation, industrial activity, and many other NO2 generating sources, the year's average could not come near to the CPCB's safe level of 40 micrograms per cubic metre. Nitrogen oxides are poisonous, highly reactive gas that results from the combustion of fuel at high temperatures. Automobiles, trucks, and numerous non-road vehicles such as construction equipment, boats, and other vehicles create NOx pollution. Fossil-fuel power plants, incineration plants, wastewater treatment facilities, glass and cement manufacturing facilities, and oil refineries are all industrial sources of NOx.

With inputs from PTI and ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)