Delhi Air Quality Remains Under 'very Poor' Category Despite Showing Mild Improvement

Despite constant efforts from the government to lower the pollution, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning. This is the eighth consecutive day that the overall air quality in the national capital remains in the very poor category. Although the city’s air quality has come down by a bit, a drop in the temperature added to the city’s poor air condition.

According to the data by the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) on Sunday morning, Delhi's overall AQI at around 6 AM was recorded at 347. The SAFAR had earlier predicted an improvement in the air quality from today, however, the sudden drop in temperature has now affected this negatively. The current AQI shows improvement as compared to Saturday's 355 and Friday’s 370. The Delhi air quality is expected to improve significantly owing to relatively strong winds, however, the result of the same can only be measured in the coming days.

The Delhi government on Wednesday had issued 10 directions to combat pollution. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government issued directions including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders. The government also delayed the reopening of offices and asked employees to continue working from home. The ban on demolition and construction activities have also been continued by the government. Authorities expect these directions to improve the air quality and come out of the very poor category in the coming days.

Delhi adjoining areas maintain 'very poor' category AQI

The AQI in the neighbouring areas of the national capital has also clocked ‘very poor’. The AQI in Faridabad was marked at 332, while Ghaziabad stood at 346. The average AQI in Greater Noida was 340, while Gurugram clocked 375 and Noida got 422. All of the mentioned areas have been recording air quality in the "very poor" category for days now. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Image: PTI