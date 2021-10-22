Delhi Airport Comes Under Scrutiny For Failing To Follow COVID Protocols Amid Festive Rush

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has come under the spotlight again for not properly following COVID protocols as the airport remains packed during the festive rush. There have been numerous videos surfacing online by International and domestic passengers over the past month while complaining about the non-compliance of COVID related to Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) at the airport.

Passengers post video mismanagement at Delhi airport

In a video posted on Twitter by a passenger, the fellow passengers can be seen not following appropriate social distancing at the Delhi airport. Several other videos of passengers were seen standing and waiting in long queues at the entry of T3 departure and in the green channel.

Sarika Gupta Bhattacharya, a passenger at the Delhi airport tweeted, "One has heard of Delhi road rage, I experience airport rage every week. It's a nuisance to travel from Delhi airport T3 in the morning. There are snarling queues from entry to airport, check-ins, security check leading to altercations amongst passengers." Another passenger, Sunil Singhvi said, “Security cannot maintain COVID appropriate behaviour. I urge authorities to take note before it becomes COVID hotspot." A third passenger said, "Quality of services at the airport is deteriorating. More than 60 passengers for my flight are waiting for security check-in at Delhi Airport, but no one is there to attend at the counter."

Air traffic increases but airport short on staff

An airport official requesting anonymity told the news agency ANI said that there has been normalcy regarding the air traffic. He said that 82% of the air traffic is back as compared to the pre-COVID times. He added, "It's a good sign but simultaneously they have to take care of COVID related guidelines." The airport official continued, "We have deployed guards, foot markings and public address system to keep telling passengers to do follow social distancing and keep wearing face masks. We are responding to all queries made by flyers on social media. We ensure a happy and safe journey to all passengers." Several passengers remained outraged as the airport is short on staff and is not prepared to handle the latest rush of travellers. This leads to long queues at all the check-in counters and the passengers remain frustrated as they have to now enter the airport even earlier to ensure that the process is completed on time.

(with ANI inputs)