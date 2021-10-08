Delhi Airport Set To Reopen Terminal 1 From October 31 After Being Shut For 18 Months

The Delhi airport has announced that it will resume flight operations at its T1 terminal from October 31 onwards. The Delhi International Airport Limited’s (DIAL) order was issued on Friday, which means that the terminal will be functional after being shut for almost 18 months. The T3 terminal resumed its flight operations back on May 25, 2020, and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from July 22, 2021, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned.

The terminal is ready to provide a safe and healthy environment to the passengers flying in and out of Delhi airport. The operations at the Terminal 1 will resume with the pre-COVID operators IndiGo and Spice Jet and the scheduled flight from T1 after the restart is an Indigo flight which is set to depart for Mumbai at 0105 hours. DIAL has ensured people that the terminal has taken care of all safety measures in accordance with the ongoing pandemic and the protocols are in compliance with the Government of India.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, “Delhi Airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T1 after nearly 18 months of shutdown. With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitize the vast terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport.”

After being reopened for operations in July 2021, both the terminals have been functioning fully and have allowed for the smooth transition for the opening of the third terminal as well. The Delhi airport authorities also announced that the passengers will be able to do a web-check in before their arrival at the terminal. As the protocols are followed at other terminals, to avoid contact, the passengers will be asked to carry an electronic boarding pass to complete their security checks swiftly.

