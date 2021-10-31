The Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) will reopen and resume operations from today, October 31. The terminal is now reopening after being suspended for nearly 19 months due to COVID-19 lockdown and later for renovations. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) earlier this month had confirmed the reopening of the terminal.

Making the announcement, DIAL officials had confirmed that the renovations were completed in a timely manner. Meanwhile, they had also said that the reopening will be done with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place, as directed by the Government of India. With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi airport will once again be at its full functional capacity.

The commercial service of domestic and international flights from IGI airport were suspended from March 24, 2020, following the coronavirus spread in the country. Later, the airport resumed operations by opening Terminal 3 on May 25, 2020. Terminal 2 was opened on July 22, 2021. Currently, Delhi airport sees around 1,000 aircraft carrying over 1 lakh passengers at T3 and T2 terminals. This is believed to rise by another 200 from today as the Delhi airport T1 reopens.

Delhi airport Terminal 1 to reopen with strict safety protocols in place

According to a release by the airport authority, passengers will be encouraged to use the e-boarding scanners for entry to the security and frisking points to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters. Moreover, queue managers will be placed to ensure social distancing between CISF personnel and passengers at the security check area. Standard operating procedures in respect to the COVID-19 safety protocols also include measures for tray disinfection to ensure the safety of passengers and placing auto sanitiser dispensing machines across the airport. Alternate seating at the boarding gates will also be practised. DIAL have also urged passengers to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Delhi airport T1 to resume operations with SpiceJet and IndiGo

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) is having a major change as two flight operators functioning from terminal 1 before the pandemic will resume operations here from today. Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo will shift part of their domestic operations to the newly renovated T1 while the remaining will continue operation from T3. Talking about the impending changes, SpiceJet tweeted: “Attention Delhi Flyers! From October 31 2021, domestic SpiceJet Delhi flights (4 digit flight nos. starting with “8") to operate from T3. Remaining Delhi domestic flights to operate from T1. International flights from T3."

Image: PTI