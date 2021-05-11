Delhi Airport To Shut Operations At T2 Terminal From May 17 Midnight

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi international airport will shut down its T2 terminal from May 17 midnight in light of the significant reduction in flights due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. All flights will be handled at the T3 terminal from May 17, it said.

The Delhi airport currently handles around 325 flights per day, compared to nearly 1,500 flights it used to handle prior to the pandemic, it said. The decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day has reduced from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000, as per the Civil Aviation Ministry's data. Similarly, international air traffic has also been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

India's Coronavirus crisis

The single-day rise in new coronavirus infections in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Apart from this, several countries have been helping India by donating medical supplies and oxygen containers in these testing times. Meanwhile, India registered more than 3.5 lakh COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As many as 25,03,756) vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. The Centre has said over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in the next 3 days.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.