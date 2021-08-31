Last Updated:

Delhi & Mumbai Both Experience Heavy Rainfall, Netizens Flood Twitter With Comparisons

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi rains, while a yellow alert was issued for the next two days by the IMD for Mumbai.

Deepan Chattopadhyay
Mumbai rains

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai following light showers with moderate rainfall in some parts of the city. On the other hand, an orange alert was issued for Delhi by the IMD as rain lashed the city on Tuesday leading to waterlogging in some parts of the capital. 

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, orange alert for Delhi

The IMD on Monday issued the yellow alert for Mumbai for Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the IMD's latest forecast, the city is likely to witness moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated spaces. Besides that, an orange alert has been given to neighbouring Thane and Raigad.

Meanwhile, the IMD has reported light thunderstorms in the national capital with moderate or heavy rainfall. Waterlogging caused traffic to stall along a few stretches including Akshardham, AIIMS and Golf Club road and people were advised to avoid these routes. The IMD has predicted rainfall in the national capital from September 1 to September 4. The PWD maintained that they have received complaints of 15-20 cases of waterlogging from across the city.

People in Mumbai, however, got relief from the humidity after rain lashed the city. They shared their rain captures on social media.

Visuals of the Delhi rains too flooded social media on Tuesday as people took their cameras to capture the havoc created by the rain.

 

 

The IMD Regional Meteorological Centre has cautioned fishermen to not enter the Arabian Sea at least for the next 72 hours (until September 3) due to rough sea conditions. Heavy rains have led to traffic congestion in parts of Mumbai. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has received 46.42 mm rainfall in the 24 hours until 8 a.m on Tuesday.

Picture Credit: PTI

First Published:
