Delhi & Mumbai Both Experience Heavy Rainfall, Netizens Flood Twitter With Comparisons

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai following light showers with moderate rainfall in some parts of the city. On the other hand, an orange alert was issued for Delhi by the IMD as rain lashed the city on Tuesday leading to waterlogging in some parts of the capital.

IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, orange alert for Delhi

The IMD on Monday issued the yellow alert for Mumbai for Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the IMD's latest forecast, the city is likely to witness moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated spaces. Besides that, an orange alert has been given to neighbouring Thane and Raigad.

Meanwhile, the IMD has reported light thunderstorms in the national capital with moderate or heavy rainfall. Waterlogging caused traffic to stall along a few stretches including Akshardham, AIIMS and Golf Club road and people were advised to avoid these routes. The IMD has predicted rainfall in the national capital from September 1 to September 4. The PWD maintained that they have received complaints of 15-20 cases of waterlogging from across the city.

People in Mumbai, however, got relief from the humidity after rain lashed the city. They shared their rain captures on social media.

#MumbaiRains the heavy downpour continues .. @IndiaWeatherMan any idea how long will the heavy downpour continue for? pic.twitter.com/3Gabt9N1x4 — Gouri Athanikar Mishra (@Gouri10) August 31, 2021

Visuals of the Delhi rains too flooded social media on Tuesday as people took their cameras to capture the havoc created by the rain.

We Got a WATERFALL IN DELHI. Thanks Arvind Kejriwal for making Niagara Falls in Delhi !! 🤩🤩 #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/J64plk5gDw — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 31, 2021

You can swim here at Lodhi Road! An hour of baarish does this #delhirains pic.twitter.com/HEDfvWO8B9 — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) August 31, 2021

Yes I am travelling in road and with the live commentary #DelhiRains "Delhi Rains" #Delhi pic.twitter.com/GmgB4zpOel — Vaibhav Kaushik - वैभव कौशिक🇮🇳 #GetVaccinated (@vaibhavkaushiki) August 31, 2021

The IMD Regional Meteorological Centre has cautioned fishermen to not enter the Arabian Sea at least for the next 72 hours (until September 3) due to rough sea conditions. Heavy rains have led to traffic congestion in parts of Mumbai. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has received 46.42 mm rainfall in the 24 hours until 8 a.m on Tuesday.

Picture Credit: PTI