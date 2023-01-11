Delhi Auto And Taxi Fares Raised; Check New Rates Here

Amid rising inflation, the Delhi government announced new rates for auto-taxi fares on January 11.

As per the notification, passengers will now have to pay Rs 17 per kilometre for non-AC taxis after a minimum fare of Rs 40. Previously, the fee was Rs 14 per kilometre. While the AC taxi fare has been increased from Rs 16 per km to Rs 20 per km.

“In view of the ever-increasing prices of CNG, on the request of auto and taxi drivers, the revised taxi and auto fares have been notified in Delhi as of today, implementing the approval of the committee constituted by the Delhi Government for fare revision. This will give relief to auto and taxi drivers,” the transport minister Kailash Gahlot said.

CNG के लगातार बढ़ते दामों को देखते हुए ऑटो व टैक्सी चालकों के अनुरोध पर दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा किराया संशोधन के लिए गठित कमिटी के अनुमोदन को लागू करते हुए आज से दिल्ली में संशोधित टैक्सी और ऑटो किराया नोटिफ़ाई कर दिया गया है। इससे ऑटो और टैक्सी चालकों को राहत मिलेगीl pic.twitter.com/erxwBfn1W0 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) January 11, 2023

According to the notification issued by the transport ministry, night charges for autorickshaws (trips between 11 pm and 5 am) will be an additional 25 per cent of the fare. Waiting charges will be 75 paise for every minute in traffic. Luggage, not including "shopping bags" or "small suitcases," will be Rs 10 per piece.

In contrast, night rates for taxis (AC and non-AC) are the same as for auto rickshaws, with waiting fees set at 1 rupee per minute and luggage fees (with the same exceptions) at 15 rupees per piece.

Long-standing demand

Auto and taxi unions in Delhi had gone on strike back in April 2022, demanding a hike in fare rates and a slashing of CNG prices. The Delhi government had then announced forming a committee to look into fare-revision in a time-bound manner.

The last revision to auto fares was in 2020, while fares for taxis (black-and-yellow, economy and premium) were in 2013.

General Secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni in a telephonic conversation with ANI had alleged that the Central and the Delhi government was not paying heed to their demands.

"Had wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30 highlighting demands which include subsidy on CNG prices. We did not receive a response from the government. We staged a protest for two days and are now compelled to go on strike," he had said.