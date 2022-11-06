Delhi: Auto Driver Accused Of Harassing Woman Dies In Road Accident While Fleeing From Police

An autorickshaw driver died after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to escape from north Delhi's Civil Lines police station, where he was brought for allegedly harassing a woman, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of Majnu ka Tilla area, they said.

At around 11:15 pm on Saturday, a 40-year-old woman came to Civil Lines police station and alleged that an autorickshaw driver misbehaved with her at a metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Constables Rakesh, Prem and Naresh went with her to Vidhan Sabha metro station and found the autorickshaw driver, who was in an inebriated condition, there. They asked him to come with them to the police station, he said.

After reaching the police station, while Rahul was parking his autorickshaw outside the police station gate, the complainant started getting aggressive. The police station staff tried to pacify her, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Rahul fled from the gate and was hit by an unidentified light motor vehicle, he said.

On the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

Another case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the driver of the unidentified vehicle that hit Rahul, they said.

Efforts are being made to trace the offending vehicle, they added.

Soon after receiving information about the accident, Rahul's relatives gathered in front of the police station and protested for three-four hours, demanding to see the woman who had complained against him, DCP Kalsi said.

They were requested to leave and assured that their complaints will be addressed, he said.

