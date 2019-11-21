Delhi BJP Protests Against Arvind Kejriwal Govt Over Contaminated Water, Polluted Air

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit on Thursday protested against the Aam Aadmi Party government after the Centre' report last week revealed that the city's water is the most contaminated among other major Indian cities. Holding banners, BJP flags, bottles of dirty water and earthen pots, BJP workers marched towards the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They accused the government of negligence in providing clean drinking water to the national capital.

The protest was attended by Delhi BJP chief Manish Tiwari, Legislative Assembly opposition leader Vijendra Gupta and other senior state leaders. In tweet asking people to join the protest, the BJP Delhi unit tweeted, "State President and MP Shri @ManojTiwariMP will reach at CM @ArvindKejriwal's residence to offer him drinking water collected from 500 places in Delhi."

Dirty water and loud chants

A protestor showed Republic TV a sample of dirty water in a bottle that he claimed he brought from Uttam Nagar's Bindapur ward.

"There are water pipelines that are 20-25 years old and those are fully damaged and sewer water seeps through it. This water came yesterday at 6 pm," said the protestor.

Another protestor carried an earthen pot on his head with a message in Hindi printed on paper: "Kejriwal government is drunk with power, while people of Vijay Vihar are forced to drink contaminated water. Delhi government shame shame!"

Politics on air pollution

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of not taking enough measures to address air pollution in the national capital over the last five years. "Kejriwal did not take steps to tackle air pollution and bad water quality. He did not show his concern to around two crore people of Delhi. Earlier, water was not coming in Delhi but now water is coming, but it's contaminated. They are doing politics on this matter. Even the Supreme Court said that the odd-even scheme is not enough to tackle air pollution," Goel told a news agency.

Very poor air might turn severe

The air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad again plunged to 'very poor' category on Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), it is expected to fall into the 'severe' category by Friday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi NCR docked at 312.

(With ANI inputs)

