Delhi BLK Hospital Reports 3 AVN Cases; Doctors Call It 'steroid-induced Necrosis Of Bone'

Three incidents of Avascular Necrosis (AVN) have been documented in patients recovering from COVID-19 at Delhi's BLK Super Speciality Hospital. Two of the three patients aged betwee32 to 40) are on medication, while the third had to undergo surgery.

A lack of blood supply causes AVN, which is the death of bone tissue. Blood flow to a portion of bone might be disrupted by a shattered bone or a dislocated joint. It's also known as osteonecrosis, and it can cause microscopic breaches in the bone, eventually leading to bone collapse.

'Steroid-induced necrosis of bone,' according to a top health expert who works with AVN sufferers, is caused by the abuse of steroids.

"AVN is a post-COVID-19 sequelae. Like other post COVID sufferings, recently we are seeing in the bone and joint segment Avascular necrosis of the femoral head because lots of steroids rich use in the COVID treatment. It is not an immediate effect and may take 3 months to one year time to show steroids effect in the joints." said Dr Ishwar Bohra, Senior consultant, Joint replacement Surgeon, Centre for orthopaedics, BLK institute for Bone.

"Steroids make bones soft and cartilage starts collapsing and reduces blood supply too. It is steroid-induced necrosis of bone", says Dr Bohra.

Recently, patients have been queuing up to complain of joint difficulties, which the specialist advises not to ignore at all, particularly hip and shoulder pain.

"Hip pain that is not settling within six weeks or three weeks of medical treatment need to undergo MRI. In Delhi, two we have to offload the patient and take them to absolute rest, whereas in stage three surgery is required", he stated.

The cost of this treatment, which may include an operation, might range from Rs 3-4 lakhs.

Following the COVID-19 outbreaks, numerous patients had mucormycosis, candida, and other fungal infections, as well as respiratory difficulties, hyperlipidemia, malaise and weariness, and hypertension.

In India, Mumbai reported three AVN cases, which were then joined together in Delhi. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 34,703 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number in 111 days. According to the Union Health Ministry, active cases have decreased to 4,64,357.