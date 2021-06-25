Delhi: Boy Shot Dead For Getting Married In Same Gotra In Dwarka, Girl Is Critical

In a brutal case of honour killing, a youth was shot dead while his wife was shot at in Ambrahai village in Dwarka for getting married in the same gotra (in Hindu culture, the term gotra is considered to be equivalent to lineage). The deceased Vinay Dahiya had eloped with Kiran Dahiya last year.

Their family members were against their will and had threatened them to face dire consequences for getting married in the same gotra. The couple then fled to Delhi and had been living here in Dwarka, Delhi for a year. On Thursday night, the family members of the girl allegedly attacked them and opened more than fifteen round fires. Vinay was killed on the spot while Kiran managed to survive.

Honour Killing: Couple attacked in Delhi

The couple had been living on the second floor of the house. Vinay had brought dinner when the accused, who were six to seven in numbers, struck there. They opened fire at them. Vinay received bullet injuries and ran downstairs. Kiran ran upstairs. She went to the fourth floor and jumped on the terrace of an adjoining building. Bloodstain marks were all over the house.

Kiran then again ran downstairs to save Vinay who was shouting for help in the street. He tried to enter other houses but failed. The accused pumped five to six bullets into him and fled.

Kiran and Vinay were taken to the hospital where Vinay was brought dead. Police said that both are from the Gopalpur village of Haryana and also of the same gotra. They fell in love and decided to marry but their family warned them. They were told that they were of same gotra and hence they can't get married. After eloping, the couple had moved a plea before Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking police protection but the plea was disposed off with a direction that the police can decide the action.

As per the police investigation, it was the girl's family who had been looking for them to teach them a lesson. Her cousin Vicky, who came yesterday along with others, her father Mahavir, uncle Shakti and brother Aman are the suspects in the case. Shakti reportedly owns a liquor shop in Haryana. He told family members that now the time has come to take some action. All the suspects have been detained and are being grilled.

Priya Roy the witness in the case said that she lives in the adjacent building. She was going to retire for the day when she saw Kiran jumping off to her terrace. She was shocked to see her in a pool of blood. "She (Kiran) only said didi save me. They are killing me and my husband. They have shot me. She was panting. She sat for few minutes and then ran down stairs to save her husband," said Priya.

