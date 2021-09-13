Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Children Pulled Out Of Debris, CM Kejriwal Monitors Situation

In the Sabzi Mandi neighbourhood of Delhi, a four-storey building collapsed today. A victim was rescued and transported to the hospital. This was informed by the Delhi Police. Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, responded with a tweet. He expressed his sadness over the disaster and informed the public that the administration is working on the rescue effort. He also stated that he is monitoring the issue via the administration.

Delhi: Sabzi Mandi area witnesses building collapse; CM Arvind Kejriwal monitors the situation

NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range, Delhi made a statement saying that teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operations. He said, “We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital.” He informed the media of this at the site of the collapse.

#UPDATE | Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital: NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range,Delhi pic.twitter.com/pUxqzOYT4L — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Details of the building collapse incident as of now

The building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area today. In a recent update, two children have been pulled out of debris by the NDRF officials. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to the scene for rescue operations, according to the officials. A person stuck in the debris was rescued and taken to a local hospital, according to a senior police official. He added that rescue efforts were still ongoing and NDRF officials were deployed for the rescue operations. At 11.50 am, the Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident, according to DFS director Atul Garg.

The pictures of the incident show Delhi police personnel at the collapse site and a number of people can be seen. The most prominent aspect of the images from the site is the debris that can be seen scattered all over. A piece of heavy machinery was captured, working on clearing the rubble from the building collapse. The exact reason for the incident and has not been spoken about by the Police or the CM of Delhi.

Delhi Rains

Delhi has been witnessing incessant heavy rainfall this month. The heavy rainfall has caused a lot of damage to structures in the city. The rain has also caused waterlogging in numerous parts of the city.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)