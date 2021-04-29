Delhi Businessman Supplies Free Oxygen Cylinders, Medical Kits Amid Fight Against COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, a businessman from West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh is providing free oxygen cylinder, N-95 mask, other medical equipment to patients who are battling for their lives. Lokesh Munjal, the businessman of Punjabi Bagh who runs Helping Care Foundations, has saved the lives of more than a hundred patients.

"I was heartbroken when I saw the news of deaths due to COVID on TV. I saw people begging for oxygen cylinders, medicines and decided to help them out. I have been providing oxygen cylinders and medicines for a week. We don't charge a single penny from anyone," said Lokesh Munjal.

He has also saved the lives of many police personnel by arranging oxygen cylinder for them on time. "Many Delhi Police officials contacted me for oxygen cylinder. I immediately reached out to them. I am thanking God that all lives were saved," he said.

Although he didn't reveal the exact number, more than fifty Delhi Police personnel have received help from him while they were in distress amid COVID-19. Munjal said that when people are unable to reach out to him, he sends his vehicle with medical equipment to them.

Munjal has also set up a mini-hospital with a capacity of 10 beds in his area. This proved a ray of hope to many locals who didn't find a bed in the hospital and were admitted at Munjal's hospital like arrangement.

"Few lives were saved because we found a bed here with the oxygen cylinder. We are thankful that people are coming forward to serve humanity," said one relative of a patient who didn't wish to be named.

Munjal said that he will continue doing charity till the crisis is over. "Even sometimes I face problem in arranging oxygen and medical equipment but I will continue, people need us," said Munjal.