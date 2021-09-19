Delhi: Chanakyapuri SDM Orders To Close Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Over COVID Norms Violation

People were seen breaching COVID regulations, including social distancing and wearing masks on Saturday at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi, amid the ongoing pandemic situation. A visitor, Surendra Kaur, spoke to ANI, said, "People themselves should take care of the COVID-19 protocols. Why does the government not allow believers to visit religious places, even if other places are open to visitors? No one can stop us from visiting and worshipping at Gurudwara. It is the responsibility of people to take care of themselves and follow the COVID-19 protocols."

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reopened the city to a large extent on July 24. They allowed all marketplaces to reopen. The rule, however, forbade people from visiting holy sites. Regardless of the DDMA orders, devotees have begun visiting sacred sites in Delhi.

Chanakyapuri SDM orders to close site

Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) ordered yesterday to close Sri Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for visitors with immediate effect. This was done post the violation of COVID-19 norms seen at the site. The closing order is being contested by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and spokesperson of the Akali Dal. He wrote an open letter to the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to revoke this order and stated that Sikh sentiments have been hurt. He added in his tweet that Sikhs would protest if the order is not revoked.

Another visitor to the Gurudwara, on the other hand, suggested that the government limit the number of people allowed in sacred places. "There should be restrictions on the number of people visiting the temple at one time. We are not in any danger at the guru's place. No one can stop the believers to visit the temples. People themselves should pay attention towards following the covid protocols," she added. Previously, the Distress Management Collective, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), filed a petition to consider allowing visitation to holy sites in Delhi, subject to strict adherence to Covid rules.

COVID situation in Delhi

According to data given by the Delhi health department, no deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in Delhi on Saturday, but 41 new cases were detected with a positive rate of 0.06 %. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 25,085 people in Delhi. According to government numbers, three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16, and 17. As per the most recent health bulletin, 41 cases were reported on Saturday, with a positive rate of 0.06 %. The overall number of those infected in the national capital is 14,38,469. The virus has been cured in approximately 14.12 lakh patients. According to the bulletin, 68,624 tests were conducted a day ago, including 46,734 RT-PCR testing and 21,890 rapid antigen tests.

