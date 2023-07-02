Delhi Chief Minister Approves Transplantation Of 214 Trees For Defense Project Construction

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to allow the removal and transplantation of trees to clear land for the construction of a defence project here, his office said in a statement on Saturday.

The city government had received a proposal to remove and transplant 214 trees from the proposed construction site. Kejriwal has approved the proposal against the condition of the applicant agency taking up plantation of 2,140 saplings, according to the approved plan.

The applicant agency has proposed a defence project on the site. However, certain patches of trees were obstructing the construction. As a result, through its officials, it had written to the city government's Environment and Forests department seeking approval to remove and transplant 214 trees, the statement said.

Kejriwal said in the statement, "The Delhi government will always uphold national interest and help the forces in any way possible. This approval will help give the forces access to better facilities." He further said, "We are actively ensuring that modern developments do not adversely impact Delhi and are mandating 10x compensatory plantation for any tree that gets affected." Approving the proposal, the chief minister noted that it will be placed before the Lt Governor and he is bound by the aid and advice of the government on the subject.

According to the statement, the Delhi government has noted that the transplantation will take place near the identified project site. It has asked the applicant agency to not damage a single tree at the site other than those identified and approved. If any tree apart from the approved ones is damaged, it will constitute an offence under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The Delhi government has also made it mandatory for the applicant agency to plant 10 times the trees against the removal and transplantation. It will now plant 2,140 saplings as a result on identified land parcels within three months.

The applicant agency, according to the city government's guidelines, will bear the responsibility of maintaining the trees for the next seven years.

According to the proposal approved by the government, various species of trees that suit the soil and climate of Delhi will be planted. These include neem, amaltas, pipal, pilkhan, gular, bargad, desi kikar and arjun. These trees will be planted as saplings of six to eight feet height on non-forest land, the statement said.

For the trees that will be transplanted, the applicant agency has been asked to start the process immediately after fulfilling the requisite conditions and complete it within six months.

It will have to submit a report on the transplantation to the tree officer for supervision.

The Delhi government has asked the applicant agency to scrupulously abide by the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy, 2020, for the project and submit regular progress reports. It must also ensure indigenous tree species of 15 feet height and at least six inches in diameter are planted in a 1:5 ratio for every transplanted tree that does not survive.

If any tree is found to have a nest, it will not be allowed to be felled or transplanted till the birds abandon it. The lops and tops of the trees felled will be sent to the nearest crematorium for free within 90 days of the felling, the statement added.