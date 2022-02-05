Delhi: CISF Averts Grave Accident By Rescuing Man Who Fell Onto Shahdara Metro Track

A moment of negligence can result in fatal consequences as various accidents reported across in recent years the world originated from the neglect of the victim or the person who causes it. In a video that is currently doing rounds on social media, CISF personnel averted a grave accident by rescuing a man who fell onto the Delhi metro train tracks while scrolling through his phone. The video showed a man walking on the platform whilst unawares of the surroundings as he was immersed in his phone and ending up on the tracks after he lost his footing. The commuter, who was awaiting his train at Shahdara Metro Station got distracted by his smartphone and walked straight off the platform and onto the tracks on Friday evening, according to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The CISF QRT team, which was conducting an anti-sabotage operation (ASC) at Shahdara metro station's platform No.2, noticed the male passenger slipping and falling onto the metro tracks from platform No.1. They were quick to step down onto the metro track and drag the man up, thereby averting serious consequences. The passenger was escorted and asked to exit the metro station. The male commuter was identified as Shailendra Mehta, a resident of Shahdara.

"A passenger namely Mr. Shailender Mehata, R/O Shadhara, slipped and fell down on the metro track @ Shahdara Metro Station, Delhi. Alert CISF personnel promptly acted and helped him out," CISF announced on Twitter.

CISF rescued a 70-year-old woman last year

In a similar incident that transpired in October of last year, a 70-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping off the Mayur Vihar Extension station Metro lines. She was later rescued by CISF officials. The woman got off a Metro train bound for Noida Electronic City about 8.45 a.m., according to CISF authorities.

She then began walking towards the second platform's corner. Constable Damarapu Yakananna, a CCTV observer, alerted other senior CISF personnel, and the shift in charge and station controller quickly rushed to the platform. They also warned the railway operator, who was able to safely stop the train. Following that, the woman, a resident of Haryana's Bhiwani, was safely escorted out.

