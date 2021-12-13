Delhi: Civic staff go on strike against non-payment of dues

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Thousands of civic employees, mostly belonging to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, went on an indefinite strike on Monday against non-payment of salaries and pension for last three months, an umbrella body of municipal worker unions said.

Municipal employees also staged a protest at the Civic Centre, which houses headquarters of North and South municipal corporations.

Teachers, engineers, sanitation workers, horticulture department employees, clerical staff, nurses and paramedic staff, fourth class employees are among those participating in the strike, according to office-bearers of the Confederation of MCD Employees Union, which is spearheading the protest.

Convenor, Confederation of MCD Employees Union, AP Khan said staff in various departments of the North Corporation has not been paid salaries for last three-four months and pensions of retired workers are also pending for a similar period.

"We had several rounds of talk with higher authorities regarding pending salaries and pensions, but to no avail. So from today (Monday) civic employees of north and east municipalities have gone on indefinite strike," Khan said.

He added that the strike will not be called off until pending salaries and pensions of three months are cleared.

According to officials, there are around 1.5 lakh employees in the three civic bodies. The north corporation alone has a workforce of around 55,000 employees and it spends nearly Rs 360 crore every month on salaries and pensions.

Khan said teachers, engineers and horticulture department employees have been working without salaries for the past three months while one month salary of doctors, nurses and sanitation workers is pending in North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"In North MCD, the last salary teachers, engineers, horticulture and clerical staff got was of August. So three months' salary is pending and the fourth month has also started. It's becoming hard for workers to manage daily expanses," Khan said.

He said similar situation prevailed in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Representatives of employees union said work related to issuance of birth and death certificates, teaching, inspection of project sites, maintenance of parks and garden, ministerial work will remained suspended from Monday during the strike. PTI AKM CK

