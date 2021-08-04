Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves New Guidelines For Spas To Prevent Sexual Abuse

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI/ UNSPLASH
On August 2, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister approved new guidelines for the operation of spa and massage centres in Delhi, including a provision to ban cross-gender massage. These stricter guidelines were approved to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking in Delhi. The spas and massage centres are required to strictly adhere to the new guidelines. These guidelines completely prohibit "any form of sexual activity in the premises." Employment of people aged below 18 years is also not allowed with regards to obtaining a health trade licence.
Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had previously mentioned, “irregularities and sexual abuse” at spa and massage centres. After being flagged by the DCW Chairperson, a task force was set up to review her report and take relevant action on it. Suggestions from the DCW in this matter have been incorporated into the guidelines issued by the Delhi CM. The guidelines stated, “Cross-gender massage shall not be allowed in spa and massage centres. Provision for a male masseuse for massage of males and female masseur for massage of females shall be made.” According to the new guidelines, here are the main points:
The guidelines said, “Mandatory provision for the production of ID cards of all customers shall be ensured and proper registers containing their contact details including phone numbers and ID proof shall be maintained.” As per the new guidelines, the premises of massage and spa centres cannot be used for residential purposes, and "it shall not communicate with any residential portion of the premises if any”. The Delhi government stated that the guidelines have been formulated while keeping in mind the safety and security of the clients and the employees on the premises of these centres.