Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Approves New Guidelines For Spas To Prevent Sexual Abuse

On August 2, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister approved new guidelines for the operation of spa and massage centres in Delhi, including a provision to ban cross-gender massage. These stricter guidelines were approved to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking in Delhi. The spas and massage centres are required to strictly adhere to the new guidelines. These guidelines completely prohibit "any form of sexual activity in the premises." Employment of people aged below 18 years is also not allowed with regards to obtaining a health trade licence.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had previously mentioned, “irregularities and sexual abuse” at spa and massage centres. After being flagged by the DCW Chairperson, a task force was set up to review her report and take relevant action on it. Suggestions from the DCW in this matter have been incorporated into the guidelines issued by the Delhi CM. The guidelines stated, “Cross-gender massage shall not be allowed in spa and massage centres. Provision for a male masseuse for massage of males and female masseur for massage of females shall be made.” According to the new guidelines, here are the main points:

There should be separate sections for men and women in spa centres. These separate sections have to be demarcated prominently with “separate entry and no inter-connection”.

The new rules ban providing spa and massage services behind locked doors.

There have to be self-closing doors in the chambers within these centres, without any latches or bolts. The external doors of the establishments also must be kept open during working hours.

The centres need to have separate toilets and bathrooms for men and women and separate changing rooms.

Such centres can only employ people that are above the age of 18 years. They must also possess a degree, diploma or certificate in physiotherapy, acupressure or occupational therapy.

These centres can operate only between 9 am to 9 pm.

It is required to install CCTV cameras with recording facilities at the entrance, reception and common areas.

Proper lighting has to also be made sure of, in each room or enclosure.

Such centres that have more than 10 employees are required to have an internal complaint committee under the “Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act.”

The employers are required to obtain Police Clearance Certificates for all employees. They also have to get police verification done for the premises.

The details of all employees, including housekeeping staff, has to be maintained in a register. Further, all employees are required to wear an ID card that is issued by the employer.

The guidelines said, “Mandatory provision for the production of ID cards of all customers shall be ensured and proper registers containing their contact details including phone numbers and ID proof shall be maintained.” As per the new guidelines, the premises of massage and spa centres cannot be used for residential purposes, and "it shall not communicate with any residential portion of the premises if any”. The Delhi government stated that the guidelines have been formulated while keeping in mind the safety and security of the clients and the employees on the premises of these centres.

