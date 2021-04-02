Last Updated:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Confirms 'no Plans Of Lockdown'; Lists 3 Precautionary Measures

Delhi on Friday, reported 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases at present to 11,994 while the number of deaths stood at 14.

Amid the fear of the 'fourth wave' of COVID-19 looming over the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed a press conference in which he put out measures that he, along with the others decided in a review meeting earlier in the day. Among the measures are- strict following of containment steps, improved hospital management and ramped up vaccination drive. He also ruled out the chances of another lockdown. 

Pushing the public to follow containment steps, the CM stated, "When it comes to containment steps, the government cannot do much, it is for the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all times and washing hands with soap at regular intervals."

Outlining that hospital management and vaccination drive are the two main areas of focus for the government, he said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to provide those infected a seat in a hospital and there, the best medical facility, along with appropriate treatment. 

As for the vaccination, he highlighted that the drive is going on well. Lauding the Central government for opening up the vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age, he pointed out that in the last 24 hours, as many as 71,000 people had been administered vaccination. 

COVID-19 Tally in Delhi

As per the data released by the Health Department, Delhi recorded as many as 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases at present to 11,994  and the cumulative cases to 6,68,814. The number of death reported stood at 14 and swelled up the total death toll to 11,050. 

As per Kejriwal, the number of death in what he referred to as the 'fourth wave of COVID-19' is proof that this wave is not as fatal as the one experienced in the month of October last year when the total number of death reported daily stood somewhere between 3-40."

First Published:
