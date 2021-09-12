Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates Revamped Chandni Chowk; Here Are Key Developments

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated revamped Chandni Chowk market, which, he said, that will increase tourism in the area. The Aam Aadmi Party supremo said that the street food joints will be allowed to remain open till midnight.

In the redevelopment, about 1.4 km stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid, has been beautified and been made into "no traffic zone" between 9 am and 9 pm. The stretch has been revamped as a pedestrian-friendly corridor and is made aesthetically appealing with the help of red granite, street furniture and plants.

"Traffic in the area has also been fixed. It has now become an important tourist spot in Delhi. We have many other plans for its further upgradation as well," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that Chandni Chowk used to have broken roads, traffic jams and loose electric wires. "The Delhi government worked for three years for its redevelopment and beautification, which have been completed today," he said.

आधुनिक तरीके से विकसित और सौंदर्यीकृत चांदनी चौक की इस मुख्य सड़क को आज दिल्ली की जनता को समर्पित किया। उम्मीद है कि इलाके के इस बदले हए खूबसूरत रुप से यहां पर्यटन और व्यापार, दोनों को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/TFbBbY98Ks — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2021

"For non-motorised vehicles, 5 to 10 meters wide pavement has been built on either side of the road. There is also a 2.5-meter footpath on either side of the road. Electric vehicles will also be operated for the convenience of senior citizens. Also, during the reconstruction process, the needs of the disabled have also been taken care of," the CM said.

Key developments in revamped Chandni Chowk

Beautified 1.4 km stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid "no traffic zone" between 9 am and 9 pm

The stretch is developed as pedestrian-friendly corridor

People can roam till midnight, food joints also allowed to remain open till the same time

CCTV installed

Dangling wires installed underground

The beautification project of Chandni Chowk, which is one of the oldest as well major markets not only in the national capital but also in the country, was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 99 crore, according to the Delhi government. Under redevelopment project from December 2018, the project was scheduled to be completed by November 2020. However it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It got further delayed and was set for inauguration in April this year but the event was called off due to the second wave of COVID-19.

(Image: @ArvindKejriwal-Twitter)