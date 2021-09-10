Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Performs Ganesh Chaturthi Puja On Banks Of Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Ganesh Chaturthi Puja, along with his ministers, on the banks of Yamuna river on Friday.

Singers Shanker Mahadevan and Suresh Wadekar sang devotional songs at the event held near the Signature Bridge.

The Delhi government has banned public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in view of the Covid pandemic, and the chief minister had invited people to join the live 'arti'.

"We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people, including Delhiites, to join us. There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled as 130 crore people will pray to Lord Ganesha together," he had said in a briefing.

The chief minister, dressed in traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and his ministers, including his deputy Manish Sisodia.

(Image: Twitter-@ArvindKejriwal)