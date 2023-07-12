Delhi CM Kejriwal Holds Emergency Meeting As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark Amid Heavy Rains

In response to the alarming situation of the Yamuna River water level crossing the danger mark, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an emergency meeting with ministers and top officials in Delhi. The capital city has experienced heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to severe waterlogging and road damage. As a result, the water level in the Yamuna River has surged, surpassing the designated danger mark.

According to the latest official records, the water level of the Yamuna River was observed to be above 207 metres, surpassing the danger mark set at 206 metres. This rise in water level has caused numerous problems in various parts of Delhi, exacerbating the challenges faced by the capital city due to heavy rainfall.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM tweeted, "Central Water Commission predicts 207.72 meter water level in Yamuna tonight. Not good news for Delhi. There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage. Urge Centre to intervene and ensure that levels in Yamuna don’t rise further Highest Flood Level 207.49m (in 1978) Current Level 207.55m."

There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023

Section 144 imposed in parts of Delhi

To address the worsening situation, Section 144 has been imposed in many areas of Delhi, restricting public gatherings and ensuring the safety of residents. The implementation of Section 144 is expected to aid in managing the flood-like situation caused by the rising water level.

The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, have visited different areas affected by the increased water level in the Yamuna River. Their visits aimed to assess the current situation and determine the required measures to mitigate the impact of the flooding.

Furthermore, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Saxena has also visited several areas in the city to monitor the situation closely. The L-G's presence demonstrates the government's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the residents of Delhi and ensuring their safety during this critical time.

As the water level in the Yamuna River continues to rise, the Delhi government and relevant authorities are working diligently to mitigate the effects of the heavy rainfall and prevent further damage. Measures such as coordination among government agencies, relief efforts, and evacuation plans are being put into place to safeguard the well-being of the citizens and minimise the impact of the flooding.