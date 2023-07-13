Delhi CM Kejriwal Visits Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant Amid Flood Crisis

In the face of an ongoing flood crisis caused by rising water levels in the Yamuna river, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at 11:30 am on Thursday. The Wazirabad plant, along with the Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, had to be shut down due to the deluge. This development has raised concerns about potential drinking water shortages in parts of the national capital.

The shutdown of these crucial water treatment plants comes as the Yamuna river continues to experience a surge in water levels. As a result, areas of Delhi may face challenges in accessing sufficient drinking water. Authorities are actively working to restore operations at the affected plants as soon as the water level recedes to a manageable level.

In response to the escalating situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi to assess the current conditions and strategize effective measures. As a precautionary measure, all schools, colleges, and universities in Delhi will remain closed until Sunday. Additionally, non-essential government offices are being instructed to implement work-from-home policies, while private offices are being advised to do the same.

The closure of the water treatment plants is expected to impact the water supply by up to 25%. Consequently, water rationing measures will be implemented to manage the available resources effectively. In an effort to alleviate the situation, only vehicles providing essential services will be permitted to enter Delhi during this period.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the Wazirabad WTP aims to assess the situation on the ground and coordinate efforts to mitigate the impact of the water shortage. He has urged Delhi residents to remain patient, assuring them that water levels will recede soon and the situation will return to normalcy.

As Delhi grapples with the shutdown of water treatment plants and the looming drinking water crisis, authorities, along with the DDMA and the LG, are actively working to manage the situation and ensure the well-being of the city's residents.