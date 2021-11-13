Delhi CM Kejriwal's 1-week Plan To Fight Air-pollution: 'Schools Shut, Work From Home'

In a massive development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made a series of announcements to curb the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. Addressing the media, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that from Monday onwards government offices will operate via Work From Home (WFH) at 100% capacity for a week. For private offices, Kejriwal stated that an advisory will be issued that will suggest they work from home for at least a week.

Apart from this, Arvind Kejriwal also announced that schools will be physically closed from Monday onwards and also suggested to continue classes virtually 'so that children don't have to breathe polluted air'. The Delhi Chief Minister also announced that construction activities will not be allowed between November 14-17.

The following announcements come after an emergency meeting was called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. The meeting was called after the Supreme Court of India demanded an immediate plan on the alarming situation of air quality in the national capital.

Supreme Court on Air Pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Saturday, November 13, heard a petition on deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana told the Centre, “It’s an issue of burning, you have seen how bad the situation is". CJI Ramana said people are having to wear masks inside houses as the Court inquired on the measures being taken to control air pollution.

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to immediately implement measures like lockdowns for a few days to control the rising air pollution levels. Stating that Delhi's air quality is in the ‘severe’ category and in another 2 to 3 days it will dip further, CJI Ramana questioned the Centre on its plans to reduce AQI from 500 to 200 points. The Court told the Centre to consider the air pollution situation as a serious matter and think of a long-term solution.

The bench had questioned, "Tell us how to reduce the air quality index from 500 by at least 200 points and take urgent measures. If required think of a two-day lockdown or how can people live", Live Law reported.

Latest Updates on Delhi Air Pollution Levels

As per the latest update on the air quality situation in Delhi, the quality has declined to the 'severe' category further taking the air quality index (AQI) to 463 (while writing this article), informed the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Apart from that, a thick layer of smoke and haze engulfed the area of Gurugram taking it to the 'very poor' category.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)