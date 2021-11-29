Delhi CM Visits Kin Of Sanitation Worker Who Died Of COVID-19, Provides Financial Aid

Fulfiling his promise made during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, met the family of a woman sanitation worker who died due to the coronavirus and handed them a cheque of Rs 1 crore. The financial assistance was given to the family members of Sunita Devi, a sanitation worker associated with East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) who succumbed to COVID-19 in May this year.

After providing the Rs 1 crore cheque to the deceased EDMC worker's kin, Kejriwal tweeted photographs of her and wrote in Hindi, "Sunita Ji was a sanitation worker at East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The Delhi government has given Rs 1 crore to her kin and assured any help needed. We have given Rs 1 crore to 18 such corona warriors."

हमारे कोरोना वॉरियर्स ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों की सेवा की है। ऐसी ही एक वॉरियर स्व. सुनीता जी MCD में स्वच्छता कर्मचारी के तौर पर कार्यरत थीं, कोरोना की वजह से उनका निधन हो गया था। आज मैं खुद उनके परिवार से मिला और 1 करोड़ रुपए की सहायता राशि का चेक सौंपा। pic.twitter.com/bAdAwvjn50 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 29, 2021

In another tweet in the thread, the Delhi CM informed that the Delhi government has given an amount of Rs 1 crore to two sanitation workers. "Only the Delhi government did this in the whole country. We are sincerely grateful for the hard work of our sanitation workers and their contribution to keep the city clean," he mentioned in the tweet.

Notably, in August 2020, Kejriwal went to the Majnu Ka Tilla area in North Delhi and handed over the Rs 1 crore cheque to the family of a sanitation worker, Raju. He had contracted the deadly virus while working amid the viral outbreak. Earlier this year, he had also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family members of a renowned doctor, Dr Anas Mujahid, who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kejriwal's promise to compensate kin of 'corona warriors' who lose their lives

It should be mentioned that Chief Minister Kejriwal had earlier announced that the Delhi government would provide Rs 1 crore to the kin of any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker, lab technician, who fatally contract the coronavirus while on duty.

"There are other people too who are looking after corona patients- police, civil defence volunteers, teachers. If anyone contracts coronavirus and dies due to it, while looking after corona patients, then it will be extended to all such people. Their families will be given Rs 1 crore,” Kejriwal had announced.

Meanwhile, as per data released by the health department, the national capital reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a day. Delhi's positivity rate stood at 0.08%.

(Image: @Arvindkejriwal/Twitter)