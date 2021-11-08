Delhi cop arrested For Attacking Restaurant Owner And Ex-Police Officer In Dwarka

On Sunday, a police officer from Chhawla Police Station was arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly attacking a restaurant owner and a former police officer in a state of intoxication. According to police statements, the victim is the proprietor of a restaurant in Sector 23, Dwarka. The offender is also accused of assaulting a former police officer who had gone to the victim's aid. The police officer was suspended and arrested after the matter came to light. The case is still being investigated.

Similar Cases

Cop suspended in Hit-and-run case in Maharashtra

An assistant inspector based in Dahanu, Maharashtra's Palghar, has been placed on suspension after an offence was lodged against him in a hit-and-run case, according to an official. API Suhas Kharmate was suspended on the orders of Dattatreya Shinde, the District Superintendent of Police, a day after the charge was filed against him, he said.

On Saturday, a case was filed against Kharmate at Vangaon police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337, 338 (all dealing with punishment for reckless and negligent acts), and 427 (mischief causing damage) as well as the Motor Vehicles Act.

Kharmate was driving a car at the time of the collision, which occurred at 9.30 p.m. on Friday at Chinchani bypass, according to police. He collided with a couple who were riding a two-wheeler. The couple was injured in the encounter, but the officer fled the scene.

Terrorists attack Police Constable in J&K

Terrorists shot and killed a police constable in the Batamaloo neighbourhood of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Sunday. Tauseef, the constable, was sent to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital. According to reports, he died as a result of his injuries. The J&K constable was shot and killed outside his residence. He was allegedly assaulted at close quarters. A bullet wound to the head was found on the deceased cop. To apprehend the terrorists, forces have started search and cordon operations on Sunday.

SI suspended for thrashing cleaner at police station in Ghaziabad

Authorities in Ghaziabad have suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a cleaner who stopped him from "harassing" a woman. According to police, the accused officer, Jitendra Gautam, was assigned to the Adhyatmik Nagar outpost, which is under the authority of Masuri police station.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage