Delhi cop briefly held for beating dog to death in Noida

Noida, Mar 7 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was briefly arrested in Noida for allegedly beating a stray dog to death with a baseball bat after the canine bit his son, officials said on Monday.

The accused lives in Chhalera village in Sector 44, under the Sector 39 police station limits, and the incident took place on Sunday night. He was arrested on Sunday night but granted bail by a local court on Monday, they said.

According to the officials, the constable and his family, including his young son, felt threatened by the dog as the animal would bark at them every time they passed through the neighbourhood.

"On Sunday night, the dog had bit the constable's son. He apparently attacked the dog in rage," a senior Noida police official said.

"A row had broken out between the Delhi Police constable and the local people after the incident. The police were alerted about it, and the constable was taken into custody. An FIR was lodged under IPC section 429 and he was arrested," the official added.

The constable, Vinod Kumar, aged around 35, is from Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh and was granted bail by the local magistrate's court on Monday afternoon, according to the officials.

Purported videos of the row between Kumar and some local people also surfaced on social media in which the constable was heard claiming that the canine had scared his son earlier in the night after which he killed it.

The menace of stray dogs as well as unleashed pets as a threat to residents has been an issue concerning the city locals for a while.

Several individuals and RWAs have demanded tough action in cases of dog bites, while animal rights activists have sought action in incidents of violence against the canines. PTI KIS IJT CK

