Delhi Cop's Momentous Kick To Catch Thieves Speeding On Scooty Caught On Tape

A police officer in Delhi used a kick to apprehend two robbers who were riding a scooter at high speed. The incident happened on Monday, September 25 evening in the Model Town market area while the two were fleeing after snatching a purse away, the police informed.

At the time of the occurrence, Ajay Jha, an assistant sub-inspector with the communications division of the Delhi Police, was in the Model Town market purchasing groceries from a store. The police claimed that the officer, who was dressed in civilian clothes, heard people chanting "chor, chor" (thief, thief) and spotted them chasing a scooter on which two people were speeding in the busy market.

A surveillance camera captured the officer's courageous attempt to halt the culprit duo. Jha saw the two-wheeler and gave it a powerful kick, which caused the riders to tumble. The strength of the kick was so powerful that the culprit fractured his hand.

The thieves identified as Mahesh and Sikandra were finally caught by the public and handed over to the police officials.

Atrocities in the national capital

Adding to the atrocities for people in the national capital, a 45-year-old man and his son were allegedly attacked by four men in Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Wednesday.

Victim Shankar Singh told police that about 15 days ago, he stole his neighbour Ravinder’s mobile phone following which the accused along with three others attacked him, a senior police official said.

Singh's 20-year-old son received injuries when he was trying to save his father from the attackers, the officer said.

Police arrested one of the accused Ravi when he was trying to jump from the second floor of a building to evade arrest, the officer said.