Delhi: Couple Caught Smuggling 45 Hand Guns; Arrested By Customs Dept At IGI Airport

An Indian couple (Jagjit Singh and Jaswinder Kaur) accompanied by their infant daughter (Yasmine Kaur Mahal) coming from Vietnam were arrested with as many as 45 hand guns at Delhi's IGI airport by the customs department, when they had crossed the green channel and were approaching the exit gate.

“An Indian couple who arrived from Vietnam was nabbed & 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from two trolley bags seized. They admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh,” said Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport & General.

Indian couple smuggles 45 guns, nabbed at IGI airport

In a shocking development, the duo, both holders of Indian passports, who arrived from Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) to Delhi's IGI airport on July 11 were placed under surveillance. The couple had two trolley bags, when they were intercepted at the green channel of the airport. The bags had 45 assorted brand hand guns worth Rs 22,50,000, which were handed over to the couple by Jagjit Singh’s brother Manjit Singh, who came from Paris at the same time and day as the couple.

Jaswinder Kaur also a party to crime; destroyed tags of trolley bags with 45 guns

Manjit Singh left the airport after handing over the two trolley bags to Jagjit Singh. Wife Jaswinder Kaur was also an accomplice in the plan, who removed and destroyed the tags of both the trolley bags containing 45 guns.

The duo also admitted to have indulged in a similar act of smuggling 25 pieces of assorted Turkish guns, worth Rs 12,50,000. This takes the total value of the guns that were in their possession to Rs 35,00,000.

The couple was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962 and their infant daughter has been handed over to her grandmother. The Police said that the two trolley bags along with the recovered guns were seized under Section 110 of the Act.

Image: ANI