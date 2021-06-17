Delhi Vaccine Drive For 18+: Inoculation Resumed For 18-45 Age Group, AAP’s Atishi Informs

The COVID-19 vaccination drive which was on the verge of closing down in Delhi due to a shortage resumed the drive after fresh stock of doses arrived on Tuesday, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi. The MLA had stated that half of the centers for 18 to 44 age group were shut in Delhi while the other half will close down by Wednesday as there is no supply, however, the capital will now continue the campaign. While presenting the vaccination bulletin, Atishi urged eligible citizens to sign up on the CoWIN application as slots are now available.

According to the AAP leader, Delhi received a fresh stock of doses on June 15 (Tuesday)

62,160 doses of Covaxin

173,340 doses of Covishield

Total doses received by Delhi- 1.27 million for young adults

The MLA presented the vaccination data and till June 16 the campaign report stands as per the following:

Total inoculation done on June 15 (Tuesday)- 53,207 doses

Out of which, 28584 people received first dose of vaccine.

24663 people received their second dose.

With this total administration count stands at - 62,4209.

"Now we have Covaxin availability for the next 6 days and Covishield availability for the next 11 days for the 18 plus group," said AAP MLA Atishi.

Atishi continued her address by adding that since the past few days vaccination drive was at a steady pace however the speed dropped again due to shortage. On Tuesday, she had informed that more than 50% of the 45 plus population has been vaccinated in Delhi. The remaining ones have vaccine hesitancy so the only way to overcome the problem is to vaccinate the youth. When the youth go to get vaccinated, they will also bring along their family members, explained Atishi.

Delhi prepares for third wave

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed about the formation of 5000 health assistants or community nursing assistants to strengthen the manpower ahead of the third possible wave. As per the latest tally, the capital registered 228 fresh COVID-19 cases with 12 fatalities. Currently, there are 3,078 active cases while 14,03,569 people have recovered.