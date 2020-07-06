Delhi Crosses 1-lakh Mark With 1379 New COVID Cases; Positivity Drops To 15.33% From 30%

Joining Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi on Monday, crossed 1 lakh Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections with 1379 new cases and 48 new deaths. The national capital also saw 749 new recoveries taking its cured tally to 72,088 - with a recovery rate at 71.49%. Delhi's tally now stands at 1,00823 cases with 3115 fatalities.

AAP flaunts Delhi's 'ramped-up COVID testing' to BJP as Shah inaugrates 1000-bed facility

Delhi crosses 1 lakh cases

As per the state health bulletin, Delhi conducted 5327 RT-PCR tests and 8522 Rapid Antigen tests, taking its test tally to 6,57,383. With a positivity rate at 15.33%, Delhi currently has 455 containment zones. Delhi also has 10,051 vacant beds at hospitals, 6155 vacant beds at dedicated COVID care centre and 408 vacant beds at Dedicated COVID Health Centre, with 17,141 persons in home isolation.

Delhi HC orders doctor be given admission in medicine course as per merit

Delhi's 10,000-bed COVID care facility

With the aid of Centre, India's largest COVID Care facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, on Sunday. Similarly, a 1000-bed COVID hospital with 250 ICU beds, to be operated by the Armed Forces Medical Services was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This facility has been constructed in just 12 days by the DRDO with Centre and Tata Sons. The Delhi government in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have conducted a serological survey in Delhi with 20,000 blood samples and has drastically eased the restrictions in the city.

Centre takes up COVID battle in Delhi

In June, with the rapid increase in Delhi's cases and its COVID positivity, Home Minister Amit Shah ordered Delhi govt to cap the COVID testing rate at Rs 2400. Moreover, he ramped up testing increasing from 4000-5000 daily to 16,618 samples in two days - June 15 and 16, later tripling it 13,000 tests/day - which is Delhi's current testing rate. Shah has also transferred several IAS officers to aid Delhi state govt, ordered a door-to-door health survey in containment zones, alloted 500 railway coaches, prioritised Delhi to receive antigen tests, revised containment strategy as recommended by the V K Paul Committee by redrawing the containment zones.

Congress claims 'travel to become costlier' as Railways allows privatisation upto 5%

AAP's COVID politicisation

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has often alleged that the Centre was interfering into Delhi government's COVID-19 orders. AAP slammed L-G Anil Baijal after he overruled Delhi govt's order reserving state govt hospitals for Delhiites, alleged Centre was copying Delhi's home isolation guidelines, slammed MHA for reversing Delhi's testing criteria. While AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the Centre for its assistance, AAP leaders have accused the Centre of taking credit for Delhi government's COVID-19 steps. Delhi CM Kejriwal has advised Delhiites to get used to living with COVID-19, while drastically relaxing the restrictions.

Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi crosses 1-lakh mark; India's tally stands at 6,97,413