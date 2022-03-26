Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia Asserts State Will Soon Have Nightlife Like Mumbai

While presenting the 8th state budget in a row on Saturday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that soon, Delhi too will have Mumbai-like nightlife. Sisodia was presenting the 8th budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Delhi’s Assembly on Saturday, March 26. Soon after presenting the budget, he complimented Mumbai’s nightlife and promised to have such nightlife in the national capital too.

Sisodia lauded Mumbai's nightlife and stated that if someone wants to set up a food truck, they must do it through a ‘setting' that compromises both quality and nightlife. "People eat at these establishments because they are helpless. We want Delhi to have a nightlife like that of Mumbai, which is why we're creating policies like these. Food trucks are a big part of these kinds of lifestyles. We shall secure both quality and law and order in the capital under its auspices," he said

Delhi Finance Minister Sisodia presented a budget of Rs 75,800 cr.

For the fiscal year 2022-23, Delhi Finance Minister Sisodia presented a budget of Rs 75,800 crore. Last year, he provided a budget of Rs 69,000 crore. In response to a query from ANI whether or not the jobs mentioned in the budget will be particularly 20 lakh jobs or whether employment will be generated, Sisodia said that we will be supporting business and that through it, we plan to create more jobs.

'Shopping' and 'Delhi wholesale festivals' to stimulate commerce

Sisodia also said during the budget presentation that the AAP administration will organise retail and wholesale festivals in Delhi to stimulate commerce. "We intend to conduct a retail festival and a wholesale fair in Delhi," he said. "People will receive a rebate from businessmen participating in these festivities, and we will provide them with a tax rebate. To boost trade, anytime these businessmen offer rebates to consumers, our government would support them. As a result of the improvement in business morale, businessmen's morale will be increased as well," he added.

Delhi’s ‘Rozgar Budget’ as innovative and bold, says Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the new budget aims to address the twin problems of price rise and unemployment, noting that it wasn’t just an electoral promise. The CM also said that the budget has taken care of every section of Delhi.

Further praising the budget, Sisodia also said that the government aims to increase the employment rate in Delhi from 33 per cent to 45 per cent. “Currently, only 57 lakh people out of the total population of the national capital are employed. The government aims to take this number to 75 lakh in the next five years.”