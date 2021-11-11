Delhi: Devotees Offer Arghya In Toxic Foam-laden Yamuna River On Last Day Of Chhath Puja

A thick layer of toxic foam continues to float on the surface of Delhi's Yamuna river as the devotees gathered on the bank of the ghat to perform the Chhath puja on Thursday morning. Marking the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festival the devotees were seen performing 'Usha Arghya'--offering prayers to the rising Sun God while standing in knee-deep water. Despite a thick layer of toxic foam, the devotees took a dip in the river at Kalindi Kunj.

#WATCH | Devotees make offerings to Sun God while standing in knee-deep water of toxic foam-laden Yamuna river, near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the last day of Chhath puja pic.twitter.com/9B10llIPf2 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

Earlier, the devotees expressed their dissatisfaction with the river's water quality but stated that there is no option as prayers are supposed to be offered to the Sun God while standing in the flowing waters of a river. They blamed Delhi government for the cleanliness of the river. According to experts, the hazardous foam is generated by the result of increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content created by industrial pollutants including detergents flowing into the river.

BJP flouts order, celebrates Chhath on the banks on river Yamuna

On Wednesday, BJP's Delhi President Adesh Gupta performed the rituals at a ghat in Sonia Vihar with his supporters. Along with him, MP from northeast Delhi performed the rituals. Besides, his counterpart from West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma participated in the Chhath celebration at an artificial pond at Yamuna ghat near ITO. "Jai Chhathi Maiya. All the struggle was for these scenes. Ensured entry of every mother and sister inside the gate, took care of their safety and honour, and provided all the facilities," Verma tweeted with pictures of a large number of devotees performing Chhath at Yamuna ghat.

Delhi HC rejects plea seeking Chhath Pooja celebration on banks of river Yamuna

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking to allow Chhath Pooja celebrations in the national capital, Delhi, on the banks of the Yamuna River. Justice Rekha Palli said that the petitioner has approached too late and no order for creating an alternative site for performing rituals can be passed. She also noted that the novel coronavirus pandemic has not disappeared yet and the respondents have taken a decision in view of the same.

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), led by LG Anil Baijal, issued orders allowing public celebrations of Chhath Pooja only in defined sites, which exclude any venue along the Yamuna's banks.