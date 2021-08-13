Delhi: Doctors Safely Deliver Baby Girl Grown Inside Woman's Abdomen Instead Of Uterus

In an out of the ordinary incident, doctors at a private facility in New Delhi delivered a baby girl who had grown inside the abdominal cavity instead of the uterus. While in most pregnancies, the fertilised egg grows inside the uterus with the placenta, in the latest case in Aarogya Hospital, New Delhi, the placenta was attached to the bowel. Placenta provides nutrients and oxygen to the developing baby. As per PTI, Anjali Chaudhary, obstetrics and gynaecology, Aarogya Hospital said that the baby was delivered through caesarean surgery performed on Monday morning.

"In cases where the fertilised egg grows inside the abdominal cavity, it does not survive beyond four or five months, but in this case, it was a full-term pregnancy and the baby was delivered through a caesarean surgery performed on Monday morning. The baby’s weight was 2.65 kg," said Chaudhary.

The situation was made more complex because the development of the baby in the abdominal cavity went undetected during the six ultrasounds the woman underwent during her pregnancy. Chaudhary said, “The woman came to us during her seventh month of pregnancy and the earlier ultrasounds that she had undergone in her hometown did not detect the issue. The baby was on the right side and was putting pressure on her right ureter. She was passing pus in the urine due to that condition and we had to put a stent in her ureter to manage the condition.”

'It was going to be a serious surgery'

Doctors at the private facility had carried out a full ultrasound of the stomach at the time of inserting the stent. However, they were not able to detect the condition of the woman but the scans revealed that the baby was lying bottom first instead of the usual position. The doctor said, “The decision was taken to deliver the baby through a C-section. When we did the incision, we found that the baby was in the abdominal cavity and we knew it was going to be a serious surgery.” After the newborn was taken out successfully, the placenta was found attached to the bowel and there was even “torrential bleeding” as the doctors attempted to remove it.

Chaudhary also informed that the woman was given four units of fresh frozen plasma and three units of blood to make up for the loss of blood during the operation on Monday. As per reports, the baby was handed over to the attendants after being in the ICU for at least 12 hours and the woman was shifted to a ward after 24 hours. The doctor also informed that both the baby and the mother are stable now and will be discharged on Friday. This was also a woman’s second baby who was born via C-section.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative

(With PTI Inputs)