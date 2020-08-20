Delhi: DSIIDC Extends Relief Measures, One-time Amnesty Scheme Amid Coronavirus Crisis

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has extended several relief measures, which includes an extension of time to remaining allottees under the relocation scheme for payment of balance cost of plots, taking possession of plots, and execution of lease deeds as well as the amnesty scheme for the waiver of interest up to 50% on account of delayed payment for the allottees of Bawana-II (Bhorgarh).

The DSIIDC has also provided a one-time amnesty scheme for exemption of interest component of outstanding dues against the ground rent in respect of industrial plots, sheds, flatted factories, flats allotted under various schemes of DSIIDC up to 50% on the interest component.

The state-run company also said discontinuation on maintenance charges being levied by DSIIDC at 2.5% per annum of the premium as per the clause II(2)(a) of the lease deed from the allottees of Narela Allotment Cell (Non- Relocation Plots) of Narela Industrial Complex, will also come into effect from August 28.

Delhi on August 20, recorded 1,215 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,57,354; death toll reaches 4,257 with 22 more fatalities, authorities said.