Delhi: Events Galore To Mark ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

New Delhi: Identification of roundabouts and markets to be decked up in the tricolour, ‘prabhat pheris’ by school students, illumination of flyovers are some of the events planned to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign beginning July 22 a memorable one, an official statement said on Wednesday. The preparations are also underway for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, said the L-G office’s statement.

Prominent roads in the city, markets, flyovers, roundabouts, and schools and hospitals of civic agencies will be decked up in the colours of the national flag, said the statement, adding that all employees of urban local bodies (ULB) will have the tricolour pinned on their lapels.

The directives come following a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday which was attended by all Governors, Lt Governors, chief ministers and administrators of Union territories.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will identify prominent roads like Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas in their respective jurisdictions to be decorated with the tricolour to give a celebratory look to the entire city from August 13 to August 15.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will carry out similar exercise in the markets owned and controlled by it.

The flyovers in the NDMC area will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag during this period, and municipal schools and hospitals will hoist the flag in their premises at a prominent location from August 13 to 15.

All employees of ULBs, irrespective of rank and designation, will wear lapel pins of the tricolour in the days running up to the 75th Independence Day and they will be encouraged to purchase these pins.

ULBs will identify important roundabouts in their area for the display of tricolour through different means like floral boards, flags, and illumination in the colors of the national flag, said the statement.

All the departments of Delhi government, apart from MCD, NDMC, DDA and Delhi Police, have been asked by L-G V K Saxena to make concerted efforts for popularising the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative by ensuring maximum people's participation.

To ensure this, a special IEC campaign is scheduled to be launched on July 22 for public awareness and ‘Prabhat Pheris’ (early morning rounds) by school students will be organised from August 11 to August 14.

In addition to these, Saxena has also issued directions to ensure that the National Flag appears on the home page of all websites of various government departments and undertakings, with effect from July 22.

In a related development, several events to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence, including tricolours being flown atop offices and residential buildings in the city, have been planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the special occasion, officials had said on Tuesday.

The tricolour will be hoisted atop all small and large Delhi government offices. The city's resident welfare associations will be provided with tricolours that can be flown on top of housing societies and apartment buildings on August 15, they said.

